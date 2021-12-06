CMRL cancels tender for corridor-3, floats fresh bid

Chennai :

The CMRL had floated tenders to construct a 10 km elevated line between Nehru Nagar and Sholinganallur stretch along with 10 stations in the Madhavaram-SIPCOT corridor in February this year.





Sources said three companies, including L&T, had taken part in the bidding but the bids have overshot the estimated cost. After cancelling the tender, the CMRL invited a re-tender for the section again. Sources said the retender would delay the project by three to six months.





Sources said the tender process would be sped up to award the work contract at the earliest. “After awarding the contract, we have to ensure there is no further delay to ensure the completion of the work as soon as possible,” the official said.





The tender is for the construction of the elevated viaduct, including the elevated ramp and 10 elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Shalinganagallur.





Corridor-3 covers a distance of 45.8 km, including a 26.72 km of tunnel. It has 49 stations. The CMRL has awarded the contract to Tata Projects and L&T for constructing the tunnels from Madhavaram to Kelly and Kelly to Taramani. The companies have begun preliminary works in many parts of the city.