New stormwater drains to be constructed in Pulianthope at Rs 7.10 crore

Chennai :

According to a Corporation press release, the move has been taken following the instruction of Chief Minister MK Stalin. “On November 27, the Chief Minister inspected the area and instructed the officials to construct bigger stormwater drains with increased capacity,” the release said.





Flood water from Pulianthope is carried by SWDs and drained into Gandhi Canal. Also, the present stormwater drains were constructed using brick and mortar.





“At several places, illegal sewerage connections were connected and the drain can carry around 2 cm to 3 cm of rainfall,” the release added.





During the recent rains, the area received around 20 cm rainfall within 6 hours. This led to Waterlogging. Also, the civic body had removed the top portion of several stormwater drains in the area while desilting the drains.





“Due to this, SWDs on Pulianthope High Road, Demellows Road and others will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 7.10 crore using concrete,” the release said.