Greater Chennai Corporation to undertake repair works of Rs 147.18 cr

Chennai :

Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and his team of deputy commissioners and officials of the Chennai Corporation has undertaken a detailed study on the roads to be repaired. Roads in all 15 zones of the Corporation are surveyed for damage and identified for the project.

The projects are funded under the Singara Chennai scheme and the TURIF. The tenders are floated for the work.

The Chennai Corporation has already appointed consultants for checking the quality of work. During recent rains, Chennai Corporation had drawn flak for the roads being damaged.

M.R. Krishnakumar, an activist and road researcher told IANS, "The roads are now being repaired and a whopping sum of Rs 147 crore has been sanctioned for the project. It is to be seen whether the roads that are being repaired will stand the next rains. This cannot be an annual phenomenon and a permanent solution must come with this repair and like NHAI projects, the contractors must undertake a guarantee for a minimum time frame."