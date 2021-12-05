So close to Adyar, but water flows north

Chennai :

To identify the causes of the flooding issue, DT Next visited the streets and roads of divisions 131 and 138, in which KK Nagar falls. During the visit, it came to light that despite being a sloped surface, the stormwater drains under the Adyar bridge near Kasi Theatre (division 138) could not take rainwater to the river. Rainwater mixed with sewage gets overflowed on either side of the bridge.









Poor interlinking of drains under Adyar bridge near Kasi Theater results in an overflow of rainwater.





This clog, at the fag end of the stormwater drain network of the locality, is the main reason for the flooding of several areas in 131 and 138 divisions. This creates a domino effect, affecting the areas in all of divisions 131 and 138.





Another reason for the flooding is the unnecessary detouring of stormwater drains in several parts of the locality. For instance, the Greater Chennai Corporation has linked a stormwater drain of PT Rajan Road to Ashok Pillar Road stormwater drain. This drain carries the water from PT Rajan Road via Ashok Pillar Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, and to Adyar River. Instead of making this detour, the engineers could have linked the PT Rajan Road drain with the Anna Main Road drain by providing a culvert. This culvert could have drained rainwater into MGR Canal, which is only a few feet away. By doing this, the civic body could have saved Ramasamy Road, Rajamannar Road, and other streets from flooding.









A temple encroaching upon a stormwater drain near KK Nagar bus depot.





Apart from these intangible issues, one palpable issue is encroachments on the stormwater drains making desilting impossible at several points. During the visits, three temples were seen built over the drains, covering even the manholes.





Reverse gradient and flaws in design





Dayanand Krishnan, a GIS expert, who extensively studied the stormwater drain maps of KK Nagar, pointed out errors in the maps. "In the map of division 131, the flow of water has been marked from PT Rajan Road to Ashok Pillar Road (meaning water flow from division 131 to 138). However, in the map of ward 138, the water flow has been marked from Ashok Pillar Road to PT Rajan Road (division 138 to division 131)," he pointed out.





Explaining the flaws in the design, Dayanand Krishnan said there is a reverse gradient near the Adyar River. This blocks the water from entering the river, resulting in the flooding of other areas.





"Also, there are several roundabouts that could have been avoided. The mean sea level of the locality is nine metres while Adyar River's mean sea level is three metres. There is a natural slope of 20 feet. If the gradients of the drains are built accordingly, there would have been a free flow of water," he explained.





When contacted, a Chennai Corporation engineer said measures have been taken to remove floodwater. "During the previous years, water stagnation in Rajamannar Road used to continue for more than five days. Now, we are clearing the water within two days," he added.





Responding to a query about frequent flooding in KK Nagar despite the presence of the MGR Canal, the engineer said the canal originates from 131 division and water from Valasaravakkam, Porur, Ashok Nagar and other areas drain into the canal. "Due to this, inundation occurs in KK Nagar. MGR Canal has been desilted and water flows freely," he said.









Ward 131





Drain status in division 131





Number of streets - 133





Streets with stormwater drain - below 50













Ward 138





Drain status in division 138





Number of streets - 199





Streets with stormwater drain - below 30