Two-day international conference on eye surgery gets under way in Chennai

Chennai :

The conference aims to bring together ophthalmologists across India and abroad to discuss the advancements in technology and their experience in IOL implantation and refractive surgery. “South India and especially Tamil Nadu has always been a forerunner in healthcare particularly in ophthalmology and hosts many of the premier eye institutes,” said Minister Siva V Meyyanathan who inaugurated the conference. The conference would provide a platform for aspiring surgeons to know different ways of tackling the difficult situations of cataract and surgery through interactions, said Prof Amar Agarwal, secretary general, IIRSI, and chairman of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.