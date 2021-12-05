Five injured in vehicle pile-up on highway near Maduranthagam

Chennai :

According to the police, the accident was caused by a tipper lorry that came on the highway from an interior road in a reckless manner. To avoid colliding with it, the driver of an SETC bus applied sudden break. This led to multiple collisions involving two private buses and two cars, leaving five injured, including two children. Personnel from Maduranthagam police station rushed to the spot and cleared the vehicles. The police registered a case and are trying to identify the lorry with the help of CCTV. Following the incident, traffic was affected on the National highway for about an hour.