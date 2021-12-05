20-year-old vehicle thief from Ranipet nabbed, seven two-wheelers seized

Chennai :

The accused, R Rizwan alias Karthikeyan, stole the two-wheelers in Perumbakkam, Selaiyur, Pallikaranai and Madhavaram, said the police. On Thursday, S Swaminathan of Perumbakkam parked his Honda Activa in front of his house. A few hours later, he realised the vehicle was missing. Based on his complaint, Perumbakkam police registered a case and secured Rizwan with the help of CCTV footage. Investigation revealed that he had stolen many bikes in the same manner, and seized seven vehicles from the man who was remanded in judicial custody.