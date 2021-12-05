Stepfather held for molesting minor, mother for not approaching police

Chennai :

The accused, K Murugaiah alias Raja of Pudukottai, married the girl’s mother recently after her husband died a few years ago, and started living with him along with her three daughters. Murugaiah allegedly started abusing his wife’s first daughter aged 14. However, the woman allegedly did not confront Murugaiah about the abuse and continued to live with him. Following this, the girl sought help from her uncle and approached Madipakkam all-woman police. A case was registered and police arrested Murugaiah and the mother under Pocso Act. They were remanded in judicial custody. Meanwhile, Kannagi Nagar police arrested a 25-year-old man for making obscene gestures at neighbour woman. The accused, N Sathishkumar of Kannagi Nagar, allegedly undressed himself during an argument and made obscene gestures at the woman on Friday, said the police.