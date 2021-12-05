Murder accused attacked by victim’s family in Padi, hunt on for man and sons

Chennai :

The CCTV footage of the attack went viral on Saturday. The injured, Akash (25) of Tirumullaivoyal, Prasanth (27) and his brother Mani (25) of Korattur, are accused in the murder of one Aravindhan of Korattur in 2019, and the attackers have been identified as Aravindhan’s father Ravi (65), and brothers Appunraj (32) and Vivek (30). Police said Aravindhan’s relatives came to know that the youngsters had come to Padikuppam area on Thursday. When they tried to attack the trio who were waiting at a bus stop in the locality, the latter tried to flee. But they were chased and attacked with machetes in broad daylight. Ravi and his sons escaped from the spot after the attack, while the injured youngsters were rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. On information, Korattur police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.