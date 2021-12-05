No harassment claim by TNPCB ex-chief’s kin, says CoP Jiwal

Chennai :

“He received a phone call on Thursday from the investigation officer from DVAC, which probes a criminal misappropriation case against him, asking when he would be available for inquiry. He had not appeared before DVAC earlier,” said the Commissioner while briefing the media about the case.





According to him, Venkatachalam went to his room after having breakfast around 12 noon. When his wife knocked on the door around 3 pm to ask him to have lunch, there was no response. She then asked the domestic workers to break open the door around 4 pm to find Venkatachalam hanging in the room.





“The local police began the investigation immediately. His mobile phone and tab were seized for forensic examination. The preliminary report of post-mortem has confirmed that it was a death by suicide. But we are waiting for the final report and the family members too have not raised any suspicion in their formal complaint. Till now, the incident is being probed under Section 174 of CrPC,” said Commissioner Jiwal.





The DVAC had registered a case against Venkatachalam for his alleged involvement in criminal misconduct and criminal misappropriation while holding the post of member secretary, TNPCB, from October 14, 2013 to July 29, 2014, member secretary of SEIAA (2017-2018) and chairman of TNPCB for two years from September 27, 2019.





During the searches carried out at his properties, the DVAC sleuths had seized Rs 13.5 lakh in cash, 8 kg gold and documents relevant to the case. Around 10 kg of sandalwood articles were also seen at his residence. The police said the exact reason for his extreme action was yet to be ascertained.





It may be noted that the State BJP unit had alleged that the official killed himself due to harassment by DVAC officials and demanded that the case should be transferred to the CBI for further investigation.