4 freed from Myanmar jail return home

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested by Myanmar coastal guards, returned to Chennai on Friday. They had gone fishing to the Andaman in April while working for a private agency. In June, they were in the middle of the sea when the Myanmar coastal guards arrested them for crossing into the country’s waters and seized their boats.
Chennai:
The families of the four fishermen had sent a petition to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister requesting immediate intervention for their release. Following that, with the help of the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the Union government took steps to release the fishermen and they were released last week.
The fishermen reached Delhi and from there to Chennai airport on an Indigo airlines flight which arrived at 1.30 am. The officials from the Fisheries department welcomed them and made arrangements for their travel to native places.
Conversations