4 freed from Myanmar jail return home

Chennai :

The families of the four fishermen had sent a petition to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister requesting immediate intervention for their release. Following that, with the help of the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the Union government took steps to release the fishermen and they were released last week.





The fishermen reached Delhi and from there to Chennai airport on an Indigo airlines flight which arrived at 1.30 am. The officials from the Fisheries department welcomed them and made arrangements for their travel to native places.