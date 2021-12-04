Vegetable prices up by 30 percent at Koyambedu wholesale market

Chennai :

“Though we got some relief from the rains, vegetable cultivation is damaged in the neighboring states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, increasing the input costs when compared to the last month.





Almost 40 per cent of the supply has been hit as we receive only 230 to 240 loads against the usual arrival of 350 vehicles. Now, the prices have increased by 30 per cent which is higher than last week,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





“Usually, vegetable rates used to be high only for a month, as we received abnormal rainfall this year both demand and prices have gone up. Only after December 20, we are expecting the rates to come down or remain stable,” said Sukumaran.





On the other hand, the supply of the fruit has reduced but the prices remain the same for the past two weeks. Currently, pomegranates are sold for Rs 150 – Rs 200 per kg, apple Rs 120 – Rs 150 per kg, sweet lime Rs 50 per kg, orange Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg, pineapple and grapes sold for 40 per kg.





Similarly, drumstick is being sold for Rs 200 – Rs 250 per kg, broad beans, brinjal, and ladies finger Rs 100 per kg each, beans Rs 90 – Rs 100 per kg, tomatoes Rs 70 – Rs 80 per kg, carrots Rs 50 – Rs 60 per kg, onions Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg, cabbage Rs 30 – Rs 40 per kg, and potatoes sold for Rs 25 – Rs 30 per kg.