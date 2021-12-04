GO for journalists welfare board issued

Chennai :

The order states that all the welfare benefits provided for journalists would be integrated and brought under the welfare board apart from the new benefits to be availed from the welfare board. The board will provide 12 different types of benefits not just to journalists but also to their family members. The welfare benefits range from educational assistance for their children, marriage and solatium to kin on their death. The Minister for Information and Publicity will be the head of the board, which would have 13 members, including 7 officials. The funds for the board would be collected from media houses as they have to pay one pc on government advertisements.