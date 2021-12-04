AIADMK flayed for infra woes in Perumbakkam

Chennai :

After visiting flood affected Perumbakkam tenements, Balakrishnan said that more than three lakh living in the slums were evicted and settled in 153 buildings with eight floors each at Perumbakkam. “People living in the Perumbakkam tenements were suffering untold miseries due to floods,” he wrote on Twitter.





Even though the eight floor buildings have lift facilities, it did not work for the last 10 days due to power outages. “People are not even able to carry water cans due to the non-functioning of the lift and they are living the life of someone trapped in a prison. Without even assessing whether the resettlement site has proper drainage facilities, the people living in the city slums were shifted to Perumbakkam. When the people are undergoing such struggles, the construction of tenements are underway to relocate another two lakh people,” he added.





“We will urge the Chief Minister to provide basic facilities and also suggest plans for infrastructure development,” he said.





Asserting that people should be resettled only after the basic facilities have been made available, he charged that the previous AIADMK regime relocated lakhs of people without creating any basic infrastructure.