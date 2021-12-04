Avadi conwoman lures cop, relative using fake FB profile, cheats them of Rs 32L

Chennai :

The arrested woman was identified as Aishwarya who was already married. The police said the suspect identified herself as Keerthi Reddy, a doctor, and interacted with 25-year-old Bharathiraja, a TSP official from Sivaganga. After becoming a friend on Facebook in January, she used to call him regularly. But they never met. She had also sent him a photograph of another woman on his insistence, claiming that it’s her, and expressed her willingness to marry him. She had even spoken to his parents in this regard.





She had managed to convince him that she was pregnant and claimed that it was ‘god-given’. She also claimed that she had given birth to two children in four months.





Believing this, the policeman gave her Rs 12 lakh. The same woman spoke to Bharathiraja’s relative, posing as Dr Keerthi Reddy’s sister, and managed to con him, too, of Rs 20 lakh with the promise of marriage, the police said.





The police have picked up Aishwarya’s family members for detailed questioning.