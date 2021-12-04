Following sexually assault, Lawyer held after bid to escape with gold

Chennai :

The police have registered a case under Pocso Act based on a complaint from the victim’s mother and are now looking for Muthuraj (24) of Poonamallee.





The woman, who was married eight months ago, was travelling to Chennai to meet her grandfather to discuss her divorce. On the way, she spoke over phone to the lawyer whom she had met two months earlier. He asked her to reach Koyambedu bus stand. When she reached there, he picked her up and they checked into a hotel room in Vadapalani where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. He then took her thali chain saying that he would get it polished.









The next day, he returned a similar chain. But her mother found out it was fake and lodged a complaint with the Vadapalani all-woman police station on Thursday, leading to his arrest of Friday. The officials are also consulting legal experts to know if the girl’s family and husband can also be booked under Pocso Act.