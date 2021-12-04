Masks becoming a rare sight on public transport

Chennai :

With cases of Omicron variant being reported in the neighbouring state, health officials have cautioned the public to wear masks and compulsorily maintain social distancing besides taking two doses of vaccine.





The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which resumed services in the city on June 21 this year following the lifting of COVID restrictions, saw its patronage going up gradually with the offices and educational institutions started functioning. “Now the buses have become more crowded with the resumption of the schools and colleges but many are either not wearing masks or not wearing them properly. The bus conductors are not insisting the passengers to wear masks,” S Aravind, a resident of Villivakkam who travels to his office at Nandanam said.





An MTC conductor at Koyambedu said he always asks passengers to wear masks while boarding the bus. “Some people simply refuse to wear even when asked to do so and they indulge in arguments. But during peak hours, the bus will be crowded and I would be focused on issuing tickets,” he said.





The local train services are no exception. “Despite repeated instructions given through public announcement systems and ticket checking officials asking the commuters to wear masks, most of the people do not listen,” lamented Venkatachalam, who takes Tambaram-Beach EMU service.





A city Corporation official said they are going to increase monitoring and impose fines on those not wearing masks. “The only proven way to keep COVID away is by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” the official said.