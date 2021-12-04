Intruders make away with gold, cash from Nallama Naidu’s house

Chennai :

When he was a vigilance official, Naidu had investigated the disproportionate asset case against late AIADMK leader and chief minister J Jayalalithaa. After he passed away on November 16, his family members had gone to his native place to conduct the final rites. On Friday, a relative went to the house in Periyar Nagar which comes under the Peravallur police station limit, to clean it and found that somebody had broken into the house. The person informed Naidu’s son Saravanan about it. The family estimated that around seven sovereign gold and Rs 50,000 kept in the bureau were stolen by the intruders, and has filed a complaint at the police station.