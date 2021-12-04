Three history-sheeters arrested in Tambaram for attempting to murder peddler

Chennai :

According to the police, Razzak (30) of Pammal, who owns a mobile phone service centre, used to sell ganja in the neighbourhood along with his friends Sheik Umar (26) and Yakub (28). A few days ago, a three-member gang intercepted their bike in Periyar Nagar. They attacked Razzak using knives and escaped. The police registered a case and were searching for the attackers. On Thursday, based on information, the police surrounded a house in Kadaperi near Tambaram. When they went to arrest gang members, the group tried to escape after attacking the police with a sickle. However, the personnel overpowered and arrested the trio, identified as Madan (21) of Pallavaram, and Mohanraj (22) and Vijay (24) of Pammal. All of them have murder and attempt to murder cases pending. During interrogation, they allegedly told the police that they attacked Razzak for not giving mamool.