Man falls into Padikuppam Cooum from flooded causeway, rescued after 8 hours

Chennai :

The Koyambedu fire station officials received a call at 6.30 on Friday, alerting them that a man was found stuck in the bushes near the causeway. A 10-member rescue team rushed there and rescued him in 20 minutes. The man, Pugazh, a worker at Koyambedu market, slipped into the river when he was walking on the causeway around 10.30 pm on Thursday. He held on to one of the trees throughout the night till a morning walker who passed by spotted him and alerted the fire station. Pugazh was uninjured, and was conscious and interacted with the rescue team. “He was shivering after being in the water for nearly 8 hours, but did not suffer any major injuries,” said a fire service official.