Madras HC lawyer escapes with 5-sovereign chain after sexually assaulting woman in Chennai

Chennai :

The police have registered a case based on a complaint from the 38-year-old mother of the vicitm and are now looking for the lawyer (24) from Poonamalee.





The 18-year-old woman was married eight months back and was travelling from her native place to Chennai to meet her grandfather to discuss her divorce from her recent wedlock.





On her way, she spoke over the mobile phone to the lawyer, who she had met two months back during a journey. He had asked her to reach Koyambedu bus stand.





And as per the plan, he picked her up from bus stand and checked in to a hotel room in Vadapalani where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. He then took her thali chain saying that he would polish it and return. Next day, when he returned a similar chain, her mother found out it was a imitation jewellery when she returned to Tiruvarur.





Following this, the mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the Vadapalani all-woman police station on Thursday.