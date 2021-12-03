Fri, Dec 03, 2021

Anganwadi helpers retirement age hiked

Published: Dec 03,202105:56 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The state on Thursday issued a Government Order (GO) increasing the retirement age of anganwadi helpers, attached to Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), from 58 to 60.

Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chennai: The order was issued based on the previous announcement of the state government to increase the retirement age of cooks and helpers under the mid-day meals scheme of the state government from 58 to 60. The announcement to increase the retirement age for cooks and helpers from 58 to 60 was made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly under Rule 110 of TN Assembly Rules.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations