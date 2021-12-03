Anganwadi helpers retirement age hiked

The state on Thursday issued a Government Order (GO) increasing the retirement age of anganwadi helpers, attached to Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), from 58 to 60.
Chennai: The order was issued based on the previous announcement of the state government to increase the retirement age of cooks and helpers under the mid-day meals scheme of the state government from 58 to 60. The announcement to increase the retirement age for cooks and helpers from 58 to 60 was made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly under Rule 110 of TN Assembly Rules.
