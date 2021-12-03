Differently abled department bags 8 awards

Recognising the good works done for the differently-abled during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Centre has announced a national award for the state department for the welfare of differently abled.
Chennai: Recognising the good works done for the differently-abled during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Centre has announced a national award for the state department for the welfare of differently abled and seven other awards for Tamil Nadu, related to the welfare of differently abled people. Apart from the national award, Salem district has bagged the best district award for the work rendered for differently abled persons and six volunteers and workers from Tamil Nadu have been selected for their tireless work towards the welfare of the differently abled persons.
