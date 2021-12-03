Schools told to appoint temporary teachers

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that nearly around 5,000 teachers’ posts are vacant in higher secondary schools across the state.





“With the government taking a decision to conduct board exams for the students studying from Classes 10 to 12 and also as physical classes were started, the headmasters were asked to appoint qualified persons on a temporary basis with consolidated salaries,” he added. He said temporary teachers will be appointed for taking various subjects, including computer science, physics, chemistry, mathematics, commerce, economics and accountancy.





Pointing out that apart from the teachers, several science labs assistants’ posts were also lying vacant, he said, “this will affect the science students, who have practical classes.”





The official said that government funds, which was allocated for the parents-teachers association in state-run schools, could be used to distribute the salary for the appointed teachers.





Stating that the counselling for the existing PG teachers, who sought transfer to various high and higher secondary schools, will begin shortly, he said, “the teachers, who were recruited temporarily, will also get a chance to work when existing teachers take long leave.” He said in addition to the high and higher secondary schools, existing vacancies in the elementary and middle-level schools will also be filled shortly. “Similarly, the vacancies of non-teaching staff in various schools will also be filled,” he added.