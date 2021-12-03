Decomposed body of farmhouse in-charge found in Mahabalipuram

Chennai :

The deceased, Mahesh, of Bihar, was working in Mahabalipuram as an in-charge of a farmhouse that belongs to Narendiran of Chennai. As Mahesh did not attend the phone calls for the past two days, Narendiran called his friend who lives in the locality and asked him to check the farmhouse. The police said, when Narendiran’s friend entered the farmhouse he noticed a foul smell and when checked the toilet, Mahesh was found dead and his body was in a decomposed condition. On information, the police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. The police suspect that Mahesh might have slipped in the bathroom and died.



