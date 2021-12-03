Woman killed in freak accident as her garment gets entangled in grinding machine

A 38-year-old woman working at a plastic recycling unit in Tondiarpet succumbed to head injuries on Wednesday night after her shawl got entangled in the grinding machine.
Chennai: The incident happened around 7 pm when M Ajma (38) of Washermenpet was dumping plastic waste in the grinder. Ajma’s shawl got entangled in the grinder and she suffered grievous head injuries. She was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. But she was declared brought dead. On information, the Kasimedu police registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence). The police said that the unit is run by one S Priya (39) of Tondiarpet for over three years. Ajma’s husband, Mohammed Ashraf, is employed at a biscuit manufacturing unit and she is survived by a son and daughter aged 19 and 16 respectively.
