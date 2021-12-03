Photo and ID must to send parcels: Police to courier firms

Chennai :

The firms have also been instructed to verify the receivers’ credentials and scan the parcel before accepting them. The representatives of the firms were briefed at the Commissioner of Police’s office by Additional Commissioner N Kannan (south) and Additional Commissioner (north) T Senthil Kumar on Thursday.





The warehouses of all the courier firms should be under CCTV surveillance and the data should be available for at least 30 days, while it should be ensured the receiver is the same person as mentioned by the sender, the police said.





The courier and parcel firms have also been instructed to alert the police immediately if they are suspicious about any of the content being transported through them.