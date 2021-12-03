Chennai: Orders issued to recruit over 7,500 health workers

Chennai :

It also issued order to recruit 4,848 intermediate health workers on contract basis at the rate of one person per sub-health centre. The multipurpose health workers, health inspectors and intermediate health workers will be selected and recruited by the district health associations headed by the District Collectors on the basis of the qualifications specified by the department, the order said.





The announcement was made on the websites of the National Welfare Board and the District Welfare Board, and the guidelines for appointment are also specified.





Considering the work of health inspectors and nurses, who worked outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the selection will be done through district associations, paving the way to prioritise their work during the pandemic and award extra marks. The department urged the nurses and health inspectors who have been on duty to take advantage of this opportunity.



