Chennai: 3 months after plaint, stepdad held for abusing minor

Nearly two weeks after a 13-year-old girl complained on child helpline that city police did not arrest her stepfather for abusing her even after registering an FIR, the accused was secured on Thursday.
Chennai: Though the police had claimed that he was absconding, it was revealed after the arrest that he had been working as a car driver as usual. After her father died in 2013, her mother married the man in 2019, though it is not registered yet. He had allegedly been abusing the girl since August 2020, and threatened to leave the family if she told anyone about the abuse. A few months ago, her mother came to know that he was living with another woman after he stopped visiting them since March. That was when the girl informed her about the abuse. The victim’s mother submitted a petition at the Commissionerate in September that she was made to sweep the Tirumangalam all-woman police station for a few days as she did not have the bribe of Rs 5,000.
