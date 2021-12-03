Ex-TNPCB head under DVAC probe kills self

Chennai :

Police said that Vasanthi, his wife, found him hanging and informed the police around 5 pm who later sent the body for post-mortem. While no suicide note was found, his mobile phone was secured for analysis.





In September this year, DVAC registered a case against Venkatachalam for his alleged involvement in criminal misconduct and misappropriation while holding the post of member secretary, TNPCB, Chennai, (2013, to 2014), member secretary of SEIAA (2017-2018) and chairman of TNPCB, Chennai, (for two years from 2019). DVAC sleuths had seized Rs 13.5 lakh, 8 kg of gold. After retiring from Indian Forest Services in 2018, Venkatachalam was appointed TNPCB chairman in 2019.