Man found floating at inundated house in Manali

Chennai :

The deceased S Jayagopi of Chinna Sekkadu was a fitter at CPCL and had been staying in the rented house at Devarajan street with his wife Senthamarai. While Senthamarai left for her parents house after their home was inundated due to flooding. Following the heavy rains for the past few days, she returned home on Thursday morning.





Shocked on seeing Jayagopi lying unconscious in the knee-deep water inside the house, Senthamarai informed the police. On information, fire and rescue personnel from Manali rushed to the spot and retrieved his body.





The deceased was taken for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.





Man falls to death from second floor





Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man slipped from the second floor of his house in K K Nagar and died in the hospital on Thursday morning. The deceased Raja, a construction labourer, he is a resident of Vijayaraghavapuram, returned home drunk on Wednesday evening and slipped from the second floor of his house when he tried to sit on the balcony wall.





He was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, but he died without responding to treatment on Thursday. K K Nagar police have registered a case and further investigation is on.