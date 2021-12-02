Aravindan assumed charge as Chengalpattu SP

Chennai :

Chengalpattu separated from Kanchipuram district and completes 2 years with the commencement of new district on 29th November, 2019. Kannan was appointed as the first SP of the district. He was caught in a case of sexual harassment to a female SP and later suspended for a year.





After that, Sundaravathanam was appointed as SP. He was in charge for only 100 days and was transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Chennai Madhavaram. Following this, P. Vijayakumar, who was Tirupati SP, was appointed as Chengalpattu SP six months ago. He has now been transferred to the Chennai Economic Crimes Division and P. Aravindan, who was the SP- Special Branch CID, has been now posted as the District SP.





Aravindan signed the files at the Chengalpattu SP office this morning and took charge as the new SP.