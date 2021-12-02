30-year-old hacked to death in Tiruvanmiyur, probe under way

Chennai :

The deceased, P Vignesh alias Vicky of Ranganathapuram, was walking near the Jayanthi theatre traffic signal around 9 am when a man approached him with a machete and suddenly started attacking him. While Vignesh collapsed on the spot, the attacker fled the scene.





On information, the 108 ambulance rushed to the spot within minutes, but Vignesh had already succumbed to wounds. Tiruvanmiyur police retrieved his body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered a hunt has been launched for the suspect. Police said that the deceased had minor assault cases pending against him and suspect that he could have been murdered over previous enmity. Further investigation is on. Police said that Vignesh was married and was a father of two children.