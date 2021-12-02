Chennai couple killed in car-lorry collision

A couple were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry going in front at Natrampalli near Tirupattur on Tuesday.

Chennai : The dead were identified as Anil Walia (59) and his wife Manju (50) from Chennai. They were returning to Chennai after visiting relatives in Bengaluru. When they neared Natrampalli, Anil who was driving was taken by surprise when an iron rods laden lorry bound for Chennai from Hosur suddenly swerved to the left resulting in the car ramming the rear of the lorry in front. Both Anil and Manju were killed on the spot. Police registered a case and arrested lorry driver Nityanandam (31) of Pachal village.