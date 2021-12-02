Youth held for stealing phone on pretext of making urgent call

Chennai :

Washermenpet police arrested an 18-year-old youth who escaped with a mobile phone after requesting its owner that he had to make an urgent call to his mother. The accused Naresh was arrested within hours after he ran away with the phone from Seniyamman Koil Street around 11 pm on Tuesday. Joseph Antony (52) of VOC Nagar, who runs watch repair services, was returning home after closing the shop when the incident happened. Naresh, who approached the victim requesting that he had to make an urgent call to his mother, suddenly took to heels. Joseph Antony complained to the New Washermenpet police immediately and the suspect was secured within hours. Two more suspects were also secured and further investigation is on.



