Class 11 student electrocuted while turning on water heater in Chennai

Chennai :

The deceased P Shyam of Sathya Nagar in Kovilambakkam was studying in the Kovilambakkam Government High School. On Wednesday morning, Shyam placed the immersion rod water heater in a tub and turned on the power supply. After a few minutes, to check the water temperature, Shyam touched the water with his hands and suffered electric shock and fell unconscious. Though his parents, with the help of neighbours, rushed him to a private hospital, he was declared brought dead. Pallikaranai police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet Government Hospital and have registered a case.



