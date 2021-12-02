Chennai: Popular chain of retail store under I-T scanner

Chennai :

Over 150 sleuths from the Income Tax department started their operation early Wednesday morning by reaching the shops in famous Ranganathan Street, T Nagar, North Usman Road, Purusaiwakkam, Porur and Chromepet, besides the houses of the proprietors.





Raids were also carried out in shops in Madurai and Coimbatore. Sources in the Income Tax department noted that the raids were carried out because of suspected tax evasions by the business entities.





The IT raids at the popular retail stores, which has a history of more than 50 years, were carried out on Wednesday with the help of armed police personnel who stood guard at the shop. Shoppers were not allowed to enter the premises when the raids were on.



