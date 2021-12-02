Saving water bodies: Madras HC warns of summoning CS

Chennai :

The direction by the first division bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu came on hearing a batch of petitions seeking an injunction to the government to remove the encroachments on water bodies including that of Chitlapakkam lake in Chengalpet district.





The petitioners including the Arappor Iyakkam and others alleged that houses, pumping stations, police stations have been built on the water bodies. The government itself has encroached on several water bodies in the State, said the petitioner.





Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary had submitted a report explaining a pilot project starting from the Chitlapakkam lake to remove encroachments. “The government has decided to remove all the encroachments from the water bodies. To preserve water bodies, proper mapping of water bodies will be done. Also, Global Positioning System (GPS) and Geo-Information System (GIS) will be implemented to monitor the water bodies. No power connections, land documents will be provided to people who are encroaching the lands,” the officer submitted.





On recording the submission, the ACJ observed though Chennai receives heavy rainfall, it is also water parched for at least four months. The bench further said it is important to remove all the encroachments from the water bodies.





The judges further directed the listing of all the encroachments on water bodies across the State by December 8.



