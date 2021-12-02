Chennai: Photography tour for deaf individuals

On the occasion of World Disability Day on December 3, Madras Photo Bloggers will be hosting an exclusive architectural heritage photography tour for the deaf.

For normal visitors, Mahabalipuram is just a place with structures built in ancient times with wonderful artifacts in it, but for a photographer, it is something different. On the occasion of World Disability Day on December 3, Madras Photo Bloggers will be hosting an exclusive architectural heritage photography tour for the deaf. "The grandeur of architecture will enable our deaf photography students to capture pictures in different perspectives since we have been training them to become independent photographers. This will be the opportunity to practice and gain experience not only in terms of photography but also in soft skills. We are hosting this in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Tourism and Nam Veedu, Nam Oor, Nam Kadhai. We are organising this tour to break the barrier that people with disabilities can travel as well. It will inspire many people with disabilities to travel the world. Those who are interested to join, can get in touch via madrasphotobloggers@gmail.com ," says Srivatsan Sankaran of Madras Photo Bloggers.

