Corporation intensifies dewatering measures, number of inundated streets down to 198

Chennai :

According to a civic body report, only 198 streets in 69 locations were inundated as of Wednesday morning. On Monday morning, as many as 360 streets in 103 locations were under the water.





Between November 25 and December 1, more than 560 streets in more than 100 locations were affected due to the heavy rains. The civic body used as many as 920 motor pumps to remove water for the last two days.





“On Wednesday, 918 motor pumps are deployed across the city. But, only 292 pumps are being used. We identified critically-affected areas and special measures were taken there,” an official said.





However, the Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway and Madley subway in T Nagar remained closed due to heavy inundation.





Meanwhile, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, along with other officials, inspected Semmenchery where heavy inundation occurred. “Water from the southern part of the area entered Semmenchery. Food and other facilities were made for the residents. Also, discussions were carried out to come to a permanent solution for the inundation problem,” he said.



