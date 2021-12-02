Over-worked PG resident docs to go on hunger strike

Chennai :

Resident doctors across the State joined them in the protest at their respective colleges. They will go on a hunger strike on Thursday.





The protestors said, every year, the NEET PG exam was conducted in January and by March, counselling was done. The doctors used to join in April or May. But the exam was postponed to September due to COVID. Though the results were declared in October, the counselling has not yet begun due to the case pending in the Supreme Court case. Its next hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2022.





“Only two-thirds of the doctors have been available since May 2021. Within three months, the senior PG doctors will leave for exams and we will be alone after that,” said Dr V Vignesh, vice-president of Stanley Resident Doctors Association (SRDA) and member of Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors’ Association.





The doctors said they have crossed the threshold of physical and mental exhaustion. Even the new batch is suffering as they have lost an entire academic year due to the case in the SC.





“We have been working non-stop since the first wave of the pandemic hit. We are exhausted and it could affect the patients eventually. Our academic work has also been impacted. We feel like the government is treating us like bonded labourers,” said another PG resident doctor.





The PG service and non-service doctors across the nation are planning to go on a hunger strike to urge the government to conduct the NEET PG counselling at the earliest.