Nominations for Ability Awards for PwDs open

Chennai:
CavinKare, in association with Ability Foundation, has invited nominations for the CavinKare Ability Awards, 2022. Instituted to honour achievers with disabilities, the award in its 20th celebrates the spirit of resilience and perseverance.
It will be given in two categories—CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence and CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards. Nominations can be submitted till December 10. The details and nomination form are available at https://ckaawards.wixsite.com/nomination. Any Indian national with a disability (as per the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995) who has done exceptional work in their chosen field is eligible to apply.
