IIT-M sets new record, 176 offers made by 34 companies on Day 1 of placements

Chennai :

A total of 176 offers have been made by 34 companies during day one’s session 1.1. An IIT-M release said that this was higher than any of the preceding academic years. In 2020-21, 123 offers were made by 22 companies at the end of session 1.1. A total of 11 international offers were received at the end of session 1.1 on Wednesday.





In the current academic year, IIT-M students received 231 PPOs. Thus, a total of 407 job offers have been received by the end of the 1.1 sessions.





The main recruiters of this year’s first session include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase and Co, and McKinsey. Phase I of Placements is expected to continue till December 10.





In the second and final slot of day one placements (Session 1.2) that was held between 4 pm to midnight on Wednesday, 32 companies were recruiting for 68 profiles. These companies include Amazon, Groww, Flipkart, Intel, Samsung and Twitter.



