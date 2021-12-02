Chennai-Mumbai express celebrates centenary

Chennai :

Chennai Division of Southern Railway celebrated the centenary of the train on Wednesday morning. The passenger service was converted into express service on March 1, 1930.





The superfast express train covering a distance of 1,284 km passes through 31 stations, including running via popular destinations such as Pune, Daund, Solapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddappah, Renigunta and Arakkonam. An official communique from the SR said the entire journey takes a day’s time.



