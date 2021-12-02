Chennai likely to get water from Kaliveli lake

Chennai :

The decision was taken at the recent board meeting of the water manager to find funding to carry out the project, sources said. “A total of 400 million litres of water will be brought to the city daily. A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared by appointing consultants. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be approached for funds,” an official said. Once implemented, Kaliveli lake would become the seventh lake that supplies drinking water to the city after Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Red Hills, Thervoykandigai, Cholavaram, and Veeranam lakes. Located close to Marakkanam on ECR, the Kaliveli lake is spread over 70 sqkm with 670 sqkm of the catchment area. The lake is one of the major wetlands on the Coromandel Coast after Pulicat Lake. “After the preparation of the DPR, we will try to get World Bank funds under the Chennai City Partnership initiative,” the official said.



