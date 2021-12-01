English lecturer held for sexually harassing women students

Chennai :

While the administration of St Thomas College in Koyambedu had already terminated professor C Thamizhselvan (36) following allegations, a formal complaint was lodged at the local police station after students staged sit-in protests on the campus on Tuesday as well as Wednesday.





When contacted, a police official informed that Thamizhselvan has been booked under Section of Woman Harassment Act read with Information Technology Act based on a complaint by the college's principal Thangavel.





Police said that the professor is accused of using sexual innuendo on WhatsApp conversations and over phone calls to women students and added that the allegations made by victims against the professors have been recorded in writing by the college administration. "There are also allegations against the professor that he made sexual remarks in person. Additional sections would be slapped if required after a thorough investigation," said police. Thamizhselvan, who was picked up from his house in Tirumazhisai would be remanded after interrogation, added police.