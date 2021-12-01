As rains recede, Corporation intensifies measures to clear water-logging

Chennai :

According to a civic body report, only 198 streets in 69 locations were inundated as of Wednesday morning. On Monday morning, as many as 360 streets in 103 locations were under the water.





Between November 25 and December 1, more than 560 streets in more than 100 locations were affected due to heavy rains. The civic body used as many as 920 motor pumps to remove water in the past two days.





"On Wednesday, 918 motor pumps are deployed across the city. But, only 292 pumps are being used. We identified critically affected areas and special measures were taken at those areas," an official said.





However, Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway and Madley subway in T Nagar remain closed due to heavy inundation.





Meanwhile, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, along with officials, inspected Semmenchery area where heavy inundation occurred. "Water from southern parts of the area entered Semmenchery. Food and other facilities were provided to residents. Also, discussions are carried out to find out permanent solution," he said.