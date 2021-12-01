Consider installing CCTV facilities in recreational clubs: Madras HC

Chennai :

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy noted that if there is any complaint of illegal or immoral activities, police can take action against them by monitoring the CCTV installed at the entrance of the clubs itself.





“To strike a balance between the club and the police, the court suggests, as to why a CCTV camera cannot be installed at the facade of the petitioner-club, or at the entrance of the club, or otherwise, as decided by the petitioner-club, without affecting the privacy of the club members,” Justice Krishnan Ramasamy held.





The High Court passed this direction on two writ petitions moved by private recreation clubs seeking direction to the police department to stop the frequent entry of policemen into the premises of the clubs.





The court also said that it is suo-motu impleading the DGP to file a concrete report pertaining to the possibility of installing CCTV facilities in the recreation clubs.





“Based on the report, the court would pass appropriate orders in the writ petitions, which would also apply to all other clubs and recreational centres functioning in the state,” the Court ruled.





The petitioners submitted that the policemen are often entering into the recreation clubs claiming that they have received complaints pertaining to the act of playing rummy cards to punt off money.





“The act of police is creating panic among members of our club. Also, the police are interfering in the day-to-day events of the club under the pretext of raids,” the petitioner added.





KMD Muhilan, Government Advocate, rejected the contention that the police are not interfering in the day-to-day events of the clubs. The GA said that the police is entering into the club only at the circumstances when they are receiving complaints against the act of playing illegal rummy cards.