Centre told to explain posting of just one member for two NCLT benches

Chennai :

Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu passed the direction on hearing a plea by one charted accountant V Venkata Sivakumar seeking a direction to make the two benches of the NCLT in Chennai fully operational and at the same time, to come out with a third bench considering the volume of cases pending before the NCLT Chennai. “The technical member works for half-day at the bench in Chennai and half-day at the bench in Cochin despite large pendency of the cases,” Venkata Sivakumar argued in person. “If it is found that between the bench in Chennai and Cochin only one technical member is nominated, the respondents are directed to explain the aforesaid,” the judges held and posted the matter to December 6.