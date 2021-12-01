PWD official Shobana arrested in Vellore after inquiry into illegal assets

Shobana, the PWD’s EE (technical education) who was in charge of buildings of government educational institutions in nine districts, including integrated Vellore and Tiruvannamalai and from whose residences cash to the tune of Rs 2.27 crore and three cheque for Rs 3.92 lakh and 38 sovereign gold, 1.32 kg silver and fixed deposit certificates for Rs 27.9 lakh were seized, was arrested in Vellore.
Chennai:
Earlier, DVAC Vellore conducted raids on her office located inside the government polytechnic college at Bagayam and her residences in Vellore and Hosur and seized cash and documents relating to immovable assets on November 3. Subsequent to this, Shobana was transferred to Tiruchy. However, sources revealed that she did not go there but stayed in her house in Hosur. She was called to appear for an inquiry before vigilance officials in Vellore. Following intense interrogations, she was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday evening.
