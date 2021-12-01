PWD official Shobana arrested in Vellore after inquiry into illegal assets

Chennai :

Earlier, DVAC Vellore conducted raids on her office located inside the government polytechnic college at Bagayam and her residences in Vellore and Hosur and seized cash and documents relating to immovable assets on November 3. Subsequent to this, Shobana was transferred to Tiruchy. However, sources revealed that she did not go there but stayed in her house in Hosur. She was called to appear for an inquiry before vigilance officials in Vellore. Following intense interrogations, she was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday evening.